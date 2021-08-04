BCLC partners Genius Sports for official betting data and pricing

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) has partnered with Genius Sports ahead of the launch of regulated single-event sports betting in Canada.

The multi-year agreement will see Genius Sports provide its LiveData and LiveTrading services to BCLC, delivering real-time official data and pin-point pricing across thousands of sporting events each year.

This includes Genius Sports’ portfolio of official data rights, comprising the Canadian Premier League, English Premier League, Euroleague Basketball and other top tier leagues.

“BCLC’s partnership with Genius Sports demonstrates how the nascent Canadian sports betting industry already recognizes the importance of official data in helping to protect consumers whilst delivering the most secure and compelling products for their customers,” said Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke.

“Products and services powered by the fastest, most accurate and reliable data will reinforce BCLC’s competitive advantage and help Canada fulfil the massive potential of its sports betting market.”

Canada’s regulated single-event sports betting market is expected to open later this year.

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd. (NYSE:GENI) closed 4 per cent lower at $16.33 per share in New York Tuesday.