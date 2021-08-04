This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Soft2Bet
OpenBet

BCLC partners Genius Sports for official betting data and pricing

4th August 2021 9:39 am GMT
OpenBet

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) has partnered with Genius Sports ahead of the launch of regulated single-event sports betting in Canada.

The multi-year agreement will see Genius Sports provide its LiveData and LiveTrading services to BCLC, delivering real-time official data and pin-point pricing across thousands of sporting events each year.

This includes Genius Sports’ portfolio of official data rights, comprising the Canadian Premier League, English Premier League, Euroleague Basketball and other top tier leagues.

“BCLC’s partnership with Genius Sports demonstrates how the nascent Canadian sports betting industry already recognizes the importance of official data in helping to protect consumers whilst delivering the most secure and compelling products for their customers,” said Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke.

“Products and services powered by the fastest, most accurate and reliable data will reinforce BCLC’s competitive advantage and help Canada fulfil the massive potential of its sports betting market.”

Canada’s regulated single-event sports betting market is expected to open later this year.

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd. (NYSE:GENI) closed 4 per cent lower at $16.33 per share in New York Tuesday.

Related Tags
BCLC Canada Genius Sports Sports Betting Sports Data
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Scientific Games acquires online slots developer Lightning Box

Canadian lawmakers approve single event sports betting bill

IWG extends eInstant supply deal with Canada’s BCLC

Greentube goes live in Canada with BCLC launch

GI Games Integrations: Spearhead Studios, Fantasma Games and more

BetMGM to adopt GameSense responsible gaming program

Paysafe rolls out payment solutions for PlayAlberta.ca and PointsBet

IWG rolls out jackpot-enabled e-Instant game with Canada’s BCLC

Canada’s single-event sports betting proposal takes a step forward

BCLC urges Canadian lawmakers to end betting ban

BCLC brings in Lynda Cavanaugh as interim president and CEO

BCLC begins search for interim president and CEO

BCLC makes organizational changes to support new strategic plan

Canada’s BCLC launches Scientific Games sports trading service

Lightning Box launches first titles with Canada’s BCLC

digitain
NeoGames
Genius Sport
Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
G2E
Sportradar
Evolution
Pronet Gaming