Genius Sports seals new sports data supply deal with DraftKings

New York-listed Genius Sports has secured a new multi-year sports data supplier agreement with leading US sports betting operator DraftKings.

DraftKings will gain access to Genius Sports’ full portfolio of global sports data and content from over 170,000 events per year, including a complete suite of NFL-related products.

The collaboration will allow DraftKings to expand its official sports data portfolio beyond the NFL to include the English Premier League, Mexico’s Liga MX and NASCAR, among others. DraftKings will also deploy Genius Sports and Sportcast’s BetBuilder fully automated single-game parlay solution, for the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and major soccer competitions.

“Our customers are at the forefront of all we do and we are always working to better their experience and our products,” said DraftKings chief business officer Ezra Kucharz. “The mutually beneficial terms of this agreement allow us to leverage Genius’ technology for years to come.

“We are excited to expand on the capabilities of our products and provide new and exciting features for our customers like single-game parlays, while having confidence in the integrity of the data we utilize to fuel our offerings.”

Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke commented: “Being selected by DraftKings, one of the most prolific sportsbook brands in the US, is another historic achievement for Genius Sports. “This partnership reinforces our commitment to official sports data and demonstrates its intrinsic value in helping our sportsbook partners stand out from the competition.

“Our data, trading, streaming and marketing services deliver a complete set of sportsbook solutions that are backed by the largest leagues in world sports, including the NFL.”

DraftKings was selected as one of the NFL’s tri-exclusive official sports betting partners earlier this year in April, with Genius Sports named as the league’s exclusive distributor of real-time official play-by-play statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS) data, and official sports betting data feed.

“We have invested heavily to ensure that our official data is the fastest, richest and most accurate available, and are committed to continued innovation,” said NFL chief strategy and growth officer Christopher Halpin. “With Genius, DraftKings and the NFL working together on official sports data, we will help create a highly engaging, secure and sustainable sports betting environment for fans to enjoy.”

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) were trading 2.88 per cent lower at $15.86 per share in early trading in New York Thursday, while shares in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) were trading marginally higher by 0.58 per cent at $48.67.