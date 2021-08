Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet Holdings has rolled out its online sportsbook in West Virginia.

Having received regulatory approval from the West Virginia Lottery Commission, the PointsBet sportsbook is now live in its seventh US state, adding to its existing operations in New Jersey, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Colorado, and Michigan.

PointsBet operates online in West Virginia in partnership with Penn National Gaming’s Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races.

“Launching in West Virginia represents further progress for PointsBet [...]