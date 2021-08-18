This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Sportnco powers NetBet launch in Greece

18th August 2021 9:52 am GMT
France Pari’s B2B division Sportnco has expanded its European footprint by powering the launch of NetBet.gr in Greece’s newly regulated market.

Sportnco has been working with NetBet since the operator launched in France in 2010 and began collaborating on the Greek launch earlier this year when NetBet decided to switch its betting solution to Sportnco.

“We are delighted to be expanding our relationship with NetBet, a long-lasting and trusted customer of Sportnco,” said Sportnco CEO and founder Hervé Schlosser. “This newly-regulated market enables Sportnco to demonstrate its know-how for meeting complex IT and trading requirements and once again we are excited to be expanding our international footprint. We’re really looking forward to developing NetBet’s presence in Greece.”

NetBet general manager Keny Igbui added: “We are very happy to be working with Sportnco in Greece and look forward to developing this relationship thanks to focused service and customer management with our sportsbook provider. Greece is a great market for iGaming and we look forward to continuing our growth there with Sportnco.”

