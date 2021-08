US sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM has partnered hotel and casino management group Liv Hospitality to bring its sports betting offering to South Dakota.

The exclusive partnership with Liv Hospitality's Tin Lizzie and Cadillac Jack's gaming resorts will enable BetMGM to offer retail and mobile sports betting in the city of Deadwood.

Pending regulatory approval, the BetMGM mobile app will be accessible within both venues from next month, alongside a retail BetMGM Sportsbook that will include [...]