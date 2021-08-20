Sportradar and FanDuel extend US sports data partnership to 2028

Sports data and technology provider Sportradar has agreed a new deal to continue providing US sports data and odds to FanDuel until 2028.

Sportradar will provide the FanDuel Sportsbook with access to a comprehensive suite of betting products for US sports including the NBA, MLB, and the NHL.

This will include pre-match betting services, live betting services, and betting entertainment tools that include live match trackers and betting widgets.

“With FanDuel being the leading US sportsbook, this deal further underscores Sportradar’s position as the data and odds supplier of choice for US sports, including the NBA, MLB, and the NHL,” said Sportradar CEO Carsten Koerl. “Both Sportradar and FanDuel have established market leading positions through investment in innovation and cutting-edge products and services and this expanded agreement enables us to work together to further evolve FanDuel’s offering, particularly in areas like in-play betting.”

FanDuel's in-play betting currently accounts for almost half of its total handle.

“Low latency live data is the essential fuel for our proprietary trading models to deliver a quality in-play betting experience to our customers,” said FanDuel Sportsbook general manager Niall Connell. “Sportradar’s data powers our in-house models allowing us to offer a large number of in-game betting markets and it’s the collaborative nature of our partnership that will evolve FanDuel’s in-play product offering in the years to come.”

Shares in FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading 0.33 per cent higher at 13,700.00 pence per share in London Friday morning.