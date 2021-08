German sports betting operator Tipico has launched its mobile sportsbook in Colorado in partnership with Century Casinos.

Following approval from the Colorado Division of Gaming, the launch marks the operator’s second market in the US and expands its presence beyond New Jersey, where Tipico went live in December 2020.

“We are thrilled to announce Tipico’s continued growth within the United States,” said Tipico US chief executive Adrian Vella. “We look forward to continuing to grow our US [...]