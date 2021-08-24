Arizona’s Casino Del Sol partners Scientific Games for sports betting

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona plans to launch sports betting at its two casinos in the state in partnership with Scientific Games.

The Tribe’s Casino Del Sol in Tucson will open its first sportsbook later this year under recently enacted legislation authorising sports betting in the state, and its amended gaming compact, which secured approval from the US Department of Interior in May.

Casino Del Sol will offer a full retail sportsbook at SolSports, leveraging Scientific Games’ OpenSports platform and full risk and liability management service powered by Don Best Sports.

The Tribe’s second venue in Tuscon, Casino of the Sun, will offer self-service sports betting kiosks located throughout the casino.

“In launching our first sportsbook, we partnered with Scientific Games due to their technical expertise,” said Kimberly Van Amburg, CEO of Casino Del Sol. “The OpenSports solution is a robust and scalable platform that can withstand all the pressures associated with major sporting events, while providing customers with an extensive range of markets. We are confident our guests will enjoy the new SolSports sportsbook and we can’t wait to go live later this year.”

Cathryn Lai, SVP & GM U.S., Digital at Scientific Games, added: “Casino Del Sol and Casino of the Sun have both worked tirelessly to become leading casinos in Arizona and we are sure this new partnership can go from strength to strength in the newly regulated state.

“We believe Arizona’s sports betting market will grow rapidly in size and we look forward to providing customers with a first-class offering.”

The partnership with the Pascua Yaqui Tribe marks Scientific Games’ first market entry into Arizona, where the Department of Gaming is currently selecting operators to receive the 20 available sports betting licenses.

Ten of the licenses are reserved for Arizona Tribes and ten for Arizona professional sports teams, franchises, certain sporting venues, or their designated operator partner.

