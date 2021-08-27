This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Better Collective partners Triggy to roll out live-score app

27th August 2021 7:03 am GMT
Online gaming affiliate Better Collective is aiming to boost user engagement through a partnership with sports technology provider Triggy.

The partnership covers a range of mobile apps for a wide array of markets, with Triggy’s live-score app the first to be made available to Better Collective users.

The standalone native live-score app connects live scores, sports statistics and user insights to drive user engagement, leveraging Triggy’s combination of notifications and alerts together with content and marketing activities from Better Collective.

“We are truly excited to offer our native live score app together with Better Collective,” said Triggy chief executive Martina Åkerlund. “Our innovative products in combination with Better Collective’s media brand and marketing expertise feels like the perfect match to drive engagement.”

Gavin Moore, senior director of group acquisition marketing at Better Collective, added: “We are pleased to partner with Triggy to add an additional layer, which will improve our mobile based products offering. The agreement will give us access to their tech, and deliver real time, event-based, contextual data insights to our userbase of sports fans.”

