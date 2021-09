Online betting and gaming operator BetMGM has secured a market access agreement with Casino del Mar at La Concha Resort to enter Puerto Rico’s regulated sports betting market.

The strategic partnership will see BetMGM expand its retail and mobile sports betting offerings to Puerto Rico, signifying its first market access agreement outside of the US mainland.

As part of the agreement and subject to regulatory approvals, BetMGM will open a retail sportsbook at the San Juan-based beach [...]