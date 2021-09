New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) is set to launch sports betting in Wisconsin in partnership with Oneida Casino.

IGT’s PlaySports platform will power the launch of a new retail and mobile sports betting offering for the Oneida Nation-owned casino venue in Green Bay.

The Oneida Nation is the first tribe in Wisconsin to receive approval from the state government to operate a sports betting program at a casino.

“We look forward to partnering with IGT to introduce [...]