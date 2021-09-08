This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Betcris enters European market with Poland launch

8th September 2021 9:46 am GMT
OpenBet

Latin America-facing operator Betcris has made its first move into the regulated European sports betting market with the launch of its brand in Poland.

The launch follows the award of a Polish license and marks the first phase of the operator’s European expansion plans.

“It is a great day for Betcris. Starting operations in Poland was a great choice, the local work team has made sure that the Betcris brand maintains its level of excellence and we are excited about all the possibilities that this opens for us as a company,” said Betcris CEO JD Duarte.

“Betcris has earned its leadership position in Latin America and now that we come to Poland, we will continue to make history. I love entering new markets and zeroing in on what makes customers happy. We have a great team that I’m sure will accomplish great things.”

Betcris board member Jacek Jakubowski added: “Poland is one of the most dynamically developing markets in Europe with operators offering services at a high level.

“It is a very competitive market, but we strongly believe that our brand, based on our attractive product and the many years of experience we have in other countries combined with excellent customer service, will meet the expectations of Polish clients and let us build a strong position in this market.”

