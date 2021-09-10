MaximBet goes live in Colorado

iGaming software provider Carousel Group has launched a new online sportsbook in Colorado in partnership with men’s lifestyle magazine Maxim.

Colorado marks the first US launch for MaximBet, which is also planning to launch in Arizona through a partnership with the White Mountain Apache Tribe.

“MaximBet is the first true lifestyle sports betting brand, designed with a customer first approach, offering great promotions and a full slate of leagues and props, all anchored around real-life rewards that players won’t be able to experience anywhere else,” said MaximBet CEO Daniel Graetzer.

“Coloradans are passionate sports fans, and we can’t wait to provide them with not only a user-friendly betting platform, but also ways to earn and enjoy money-can’t-buy experiences and access through our partnership with Maxim.”

Maxim senior vice president of operations Kai Olderog added: “Every interaction with MaximBet inches a player closer to the rewards they really want, such as unique merchandise and access to exclusive, one-of-a-kind experiences that only Maxim can offer, like the exclusive Halloween Party in Denver, or the Big Game Party Experience in LA in 2022.”