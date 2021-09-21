SOFTSWISS powers new online sportsbook in Nigeria

iGaming software provider SOFTSWISS is powering its first online sportsbook in Africa through a partnership with N1 Group.

The Nigeria-facing N1Bet.ng is the first betting platform to be launched by the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook under a local licence issued to the supplier in February.

Under the joint project, N1Bet.ng players will have access to more than 10,000 real-time events across more than 200 sports, featuring 1,200 unique betting markets.

“We have been working on the launch of our first project in the African market for a long time and see this as a unique opportunity to be part of the large and fast-growing iGaming industry in this region,” said SoftSwiss Sportsbook product owner Alexander Kamenetskyi. “We have a lot to offer and something to interest all betting enthusiasts.

“The launch of N1Bet.ng will allow SOFTSWISS to provide services to those customers who are interested in a comprehensive approach and focus on the African market or want to expand their presence there. With N1Bet.ng this will now become easier and more accessible.”