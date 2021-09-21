Aspire Global in platform deal with Esports Technologies

Nasdaq-listed Esports Technologies has partnered with Aspire Global to launch a new online betting and gaming site.

The new site, Gogawi.com, leverages Aspire Global’s platform, sportsbook, games, game aggregator and managed services to offer real money betting on esports and professional sports, as well as live and traditional online casino games.

Gogawi.com is operated out of Cyprus under a license issued in Curacao and is launching four months after Esports Technologies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange in New York.

“At Esports Technologies, we are at an exciting rapid growth phase, expanding our business across multiple markets and service offerings,” said Esports Technologies COO Bart Barden.

“When executing on our plan to expand our presence in key markets, we searched for a solution which allows us to further differentiate us and to become the world’s number one esports company. In Aspire Global, we have found a long-term partner which meets our high demands.”

The partnership will also see Aspire Global distribute Esports Technologies proprietary esports feed.

Tsachi Maimon, CEO of Aspire Global, commented: “We are happy to welcome Esports Technologies as our second esports partner who has chosen our complete, proprietary solution for iGaming operators.

“We are thrilled to team with Esports Technologies and to make their ground-breaking odds modelling and market creation as well as engaging wagering products available for esports fans and bettors in the US, Brazil and other countries around the world.”

Shares in Esports Technologies Inc. (NSQ:EBET) fell 15.69 per cent to close at $27.35 per share in New York Monday.

Shares in Aspire Global plc. (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 2.17 per cent higher at SEK79.90 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.