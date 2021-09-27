This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Soft2Bet
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming

BetMGM launches mobile sportsbook in Mississippi

27th September 2021 9:14 am GMT
BetMGM
OpenBet

US sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM has rolled outs its mobile sports betting app in Mississippi in partnership with Gold Strike Casino Resort.

The BetMGM app is available for download across Mississippi but utilizes geolocation technology to only enable guests on-premise at Gold Strike to place pre-game, live in-play, futures and parlay wagers.

“We’ve had great success with the opening of the BetMGM Book Bar & Grill at Gold Strike and are thrilled to complement our retail offering with the launch of the BetMGM mobile app in Mississippi,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. “Sports fans at MGM’s world-class Tunica resort can now use their mobile devices to engage with the teams they love, while earning rewards for their gameplay.”

MGM Southeast Region senior vice president of marketing and operations Brandon Dardeau added: “Sports fans now have a seamless betting experience. Tennessee users who have become accustomed to using BetMGM can use it on property at Gold Strike. Not only does the BetMGM app allow for in-game betting, but bets can also be conveniently placed from anywhere on the casino floor including BetMGM Book Bar & Grill.”

Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) closed marginally lower at $44.62 per share in New York Friday.

Related Tags
BetMGM Entain Gold Strike Casino Resort MGM Resorts Mississippi Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

MGM Resorts, Entain and BetMGM join AGA responsible gaming initiative

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Evolution, Relax Gaming and more

Is DraftKings bid for Entain doomed to failure?

Entain to consider improved acquisition offer from DraftKings

DraftKings makes bid to acquire Entain

Michigan iGaming market reaches record high in August

Everi Digital launches custom-themed online slot with BetMGM

Indiana sportsbook wagers grow to $215.6m in August

Caesars and DraftKings dominate Iowa online sportsbook market in August

BetMGM goes live in South Dakota with Liv Hospitality

Gaming Realms returns to profit in first half of 2021

First operators go live in Arizona sports betting market

The Greenbrier leads West Virginia betting and iGaming market in August

Genius Sports secures Arizona license approval

Gaming Realms goes live in Pennsylvania with BetMGM

digitain
G2E
NeoGames
Genius Sport
Future Anthem
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
Fast Track
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming