BetMGM launches mobile sportsbook in Mississippi

US sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM has rolled outs its mobile sports betting app in Mississippi in partnership with Gold Strike Casino Resort.

The BetMGM app is available for download across Mississippi but utilizes geolocation technology to only enable guests on-premise at Gold Strike to place pre-game, live in-play, futures and parlay wagers.

“We’ve had great success with the opening of the BetMGM Book Bar & Grill at Gold Strike and are thrilled to complement our retail offering with the launch of the BetMGM mobile app in Mississippi,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. “Sports fans at MGM’s world-class Tunica resort can now use their mobile devices to engage with the teams they love, while earning rewards for their gameplay.”

MGM Southeast Region senior vice president of marketing and operations Brandon Dardeau added: “Sports fans now have a seamless betting experience. Tennessee users who have become accustomed to using BetMGM can use it on property at Gold Strike. Not only does the BetMGM app allow for in-game betting, but bets can also be conveniently placed from anywhere on the casino floor including BetMGM Book Bar & Grill.”

Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) closed marginally lower at $44.62 per share in New York Friday.