New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has expanded its sports betting footprint in Washington State through a new partnership with Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort.

Operated by the Stillaguamish Tribe, the Arlington-based casino will leverage IGT's PlaySports platform for retail and on-premise mobile sports betting.

“Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort patrons will be able to experience this new and exciting form of gaming from anywhere on our property, thanks to IGT's omnichannel PlaySports platform,” said [...]