Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel Group has launched a new retail sportsbook in Connecticut in partnership with Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment.

A temporary Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook retail location opened Thursday at the Bow & Arrow Sports Bar, with a ribbon cutting ceremony that featured Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont placing the ceremonial first bet of $50 on the Connecticut Sun to win by more than 7.5 points against the Chicago Sky. They won by 11 points.

The temporary Mohegan [...]