This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
Evolution

BetMGM partners Emerald Queen Casino to enter Washington State

5th October 2021 10:09 am GMT
BetMGM
OpenBet

US sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM has secured an exclusive market access partnership with the Puyallup Tribe of Indians in Washington State.

The deal will allow BetMGM to operate retail sports betting at the Emerald Queen Casino’s (EQC) two properties in Fife and Tacoma.

Pending regulatory approvals, the BetMGM @ EQC Sportsbook in Tacoma will feature state-of-the-art sports betting and viewing technology, with guests able to place bets at any of six ticket windows and 30 kiosks. EQC Fife will offer sports betting at 22 betting kiosks.

“Today’s announcement marks another key moment in the expansion of BetMGM as we extend our western footprint into Washington,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. “The Puyallup Tribe and Emerald Queen Casino are ideal partners for us as they represent the same high-level of service, amenities and experiences that is built into our DNA at BetMGM.”

Emerald Queen general manager Frank Wright Jr said: “We are very excited to be working with BetMGM to bring legal sports betting to sports fans in the Pacific Northwest. As industry leaders, EQC and BetMGM are two entertainment powerhouses, and combined we will deliver the ultimate fan experience in sports betting.”

Related Tags
BetMGM Emerald Queen Casino Entain MGM Resorts Puyallup Tribe of Indians Sports Betting Tribal Gaming United States Washington State
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Genius Sports signs US sports data deal with Hard Rock

Catena Media on top as gaming shares rise in September

Genius Sports expands Entain deal to include NFL product suite

Playtech agrees multi-state deal with Unibet in the US

MGM Resorts, Entain and BetMGM join AGA responsible gaming initiative

BetMGM launches mobile sportsbook in Mississippi

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Evolution, Relax Gaming and more

Is DraftKings bid for Entain doomed to failure?

Entain to consider improved acquisition offer from DraftKings

DraftKings makes bid to acquire Entain

Michigan iGaming market reaches record high in August

Everi Digital launches custom-themed online slot with BetMGM

Indiana sportsbook wagers grow to $215.6m in August

Caesars and DraftKings dominate Iowa online sportsbook market in August

BetMGM goes live in South Dakota with Liv Hospitality

Greentube
Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
NeoGames
Fast Track
High 5 Games
Evolution