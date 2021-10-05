BetMGM partners Emerald Queen Casino to enter Washington State

US sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM has secured an exclusive market access partnership with the Puyallup Tribe of Indians in Washington State.

The deal will allow BetMGM to operate retail sports betting at the Emerald Queen Casino’s (EQC) two properties in Fife and Tacoma.

Pending regulatory approvals, the BetMGM @ EQC Sportsbook in Tacoma will feature state-of-the-art sports betting and viewing technology, with guests able to place bets at any of six ticket windows and 30 kiosks. EQC Fife will offer sports betting at 22 betting kiosks.

“Today’s announcement marks another key moment in the expansion of BetMGM as we extend our western footprint into Washington,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. “The Puyallup Tribe and Emerald Queen Casino are ideal partners for us as they represent the same high-level of service, amenities and experiences that is built into our DNA at BetMGM.”

Emerald Queen general manager Frank Wright Jr said: “We are very excited to be working with BetMGM to bring legal sports betting to sports fans in the Pacific Northwest. As industry leaders, EQC and BetMGM are two entertainment powerhouses, and combined we will deliver the ultimate fan experience in sports betting.”