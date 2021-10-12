This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

ICC selects Sportradar as global data and betting partner

12th October 2021 9:13 am GMT
OpenBet

Sports data and technology provider Sportradar has been chosen by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to serve as its data distribution and official betting partner.

The agreement covers 275 top-tier matches from eight ICC men’s and women’s tournaments, beginning with this month’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup hosted by India in the UAE and Oman.

Sportradar’s Cricket Live Score Plus (CLS+) data-capture tool will enable fielding positions and actions to be plotted for the very first time, with the company also integrating the official ICC data into its Premium Cricket Service, creating an enhanced provision for sportsbook operators and powering the ICC’s digital platforms, including icc-cricket.com and the official ICC mobile app.

“Cricket is among the most popular sports globally, and we see huge potential to grow its fan base still further, helping fans interact with the game on an even deeper level,” said Sportradar managing director of sports content and partnerships David Lampitt.

“Our partnership with the ICC is an exciting step towards engaging those new fans and, with the full breadth of our unique technology powering it, we will deliver enhanced cricket content globally – across a range of platforms.”

ICC head of digital Finn Bradshaw added: “Innovative use of sports data is one of the key pillars of our digital strategy. This partnership with Sportradar will help us grow our global cricket fanbase and deepen our engagement with it.”

Shares in newly-listed Sportradar Group AG (NSQ:SRAD) closed 3.83 per cent lower at $22.58 per share in New York Monday,

