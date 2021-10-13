Scientific Games powers Golden Nugget launch in 3 US states

New York-listed supplier Scientific Games has powered the launch of Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s sports betting and iGaming platforms in three US states.

Expanding its long-term partnership with the operator, Scientific Games has deployed its OpenBet sports technology in New Jersey, Virginia and West Virginia, where the supplier has also integrated its OpenGaming content aggregration platform with the operator’s online casino.

"Existing customers of Golden Nugget have truly embraced legalised sports betting and iGaming since we first introduced our online offering," said Golden Nugget Online Gaming president Thomas Winter. "Thanks to the continued support of Scientific Games and its modern OpenBet technology and OpenGaming platform, we are very excited to announce these range of launches.

"We know the robust and powerful capabilities that both solutions provide and are looking forward to delivering yet more unmissable betting and gaming experiences to even more players across the nation."

OpenBet chief commercial officer Cathryn Lai said the company was proud of its ongoing partnership with Golden Nugget, describing it as one of the world’s most recognisable brands in the casino space.

"We are equally honoured that they continue to entrust OpenBet to power their digital and retail sportsbooks across multiple states," she continued. “The entire team worked tirelessly to facilitate these new state launches, and we look forward to working with Golden Nugget across new projects in the future.”

Robert Hays, SG Digital commercial vice president for the Americas, added: “Launching OpenGaming with Golden Nugget in West Virginia is exciting news for us. Our mix of land-based inspired iGaming content and innovative games has proven very successful with the operator in other states.

“We’re sure that Golden Nugget players in West Virginia will love the range of new online games that are now on offer to them in the digital space.”