Sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM has opened its first retail sportsbook in Arizona through its partnership with Gila River Hotels & Casinos.

The BetMGM Sportsbook at Vee Quiva is the first in-casino sportsbook in Phoenix and follows the launch of BetMGM's online sports betting offering in the state in September.

BetMGM is collaborating with Gila River to build custom sportsbooks at each of its three properties, Vee Quiva, Wild Horse Pass and Lone Butte.

“It’s great to [...]