Rush Street Interactive rolls out BetRivers online sportsbook in Arizona

9th November 2021 9:39 am GMT
New York-listed sports betting and iGaming operator Rush Street Interactive has launched its BetRivers online sportsbook in Arizona.

The launch marks the twelfth US state in which RSI offers real-money gaming and follows a multi-year market access deal with professional indoor football franchise Arizona Rattlers in August.

“We are excited to bring our industry leading gaming platform to Arizona, marking the second state in as many months where we have launched online sports betting,” said Rush Street Interactive CEO Richard Schwartz.

“Moreover, with the sports calendar in full swing, and with the Arizona Cardinals near the top of the NFL, BetRivers could not be arriving in Arizona at a better time. We invite Arizonans to experience the huge volume of betting content and first-rate customer service we have to offer and see why BetRivers is the preferred sportsbook of more and more Americans.”

BetRivers becomes the latest operator to go online in the Grand Canyon State, following in the footsteps of BetMGM, FanDuel, DraftKings, Kindred Group’s Unibet and Caesars.

“We are grateful for the trust and partnership of the Arizona Rattlers as well as the Arizona Department of Gaming, and look forward to delivering responsible, player-first entertainment to sports enthusiasts across the state,” added Schwartz.

Shares in Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) closed marginally higher at $19.79 per share in New York Monday.

