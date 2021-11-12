Manning family sign ambassador partnership with Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Entertainment has agreed a partnership for Caesars Sportsbook with the sports family Mannings.

The Manning family has signed a multiyear partnership with Caesars Sportsbook to become ambassadors for the company’s sports gambling business.

Archie Manning and his three sons Cooper, Peyton and Eli will appear in Caesars ads and promos for the company’s sportsbook.

"This isn't the typical partnership between a sports betting company and major talent," said Caesars Digital co-president Chris Holdren.

"We're welcoming the most acclaimed family in football history to be integrated holistically into the Caesars family. Archie, Peyton, Eli, and Cooper are extraordinary people who are champions of their communities and we're honoured to partner with such a prestigious group of individuals."

Caesars Sportsbook will incorporate the Mannings into a wide array of fan engagement opportunities made possible for sports bettors utilising the industry-leading loyalty program, Caesars Rewards.

The Mannings will serve as prominent ambassadors for Caesars' focus on responsible gaming. They will highlight the resources that Caesars Sportsbook provides bettors to stay in control of their gaming. The Caesars Sportsbook app features responsible gaming tools as part of its offering, including self-imposed time limits, deposit limits, and spending limits.

This partnership builds upon the already established relationship between Caesars and the Mannings as the company operates the Mannings Sports Bar & Grill at Harrah's New Orleans.

"We're excited to partner with the team at Caesars Sportsbook. We're looking forward to interacting with their customers who love sports and love football, and we know Caesars has a lot of fun initiatives planned," said Peyton Manning. “They place a strong emphasis on community impact, and we appreciate their support of causes that are important to us."