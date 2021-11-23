RSI’s RushBet signs co-branding deal with Spain’s LaLiga in Colombia

Rush Street Interactive’s Colombia-facing online sports betting brand RushBet has become a sports betting partner of Spain's LaLiga football league.

The deal enables RushBet to co-brand with the two top divisions of LaLiga - LaLiga Santander and LaLiga Smartbank - including all LaLiga IP, such as team logos and jerseys.

The agreement also allows the operator to use certain LaLiga players, such as Colombia natives Radamel Falcao, Jeison Murillo and Carlos Bacca, in RushBet promotions and advertisements.

"We are committed to providing our players with the best content and high-quality entertainment, and this partnership is aligned with those objectives," said Rush Street Interative Colombia general manager Omar Calvo. "LaLiga is one of the most viewed leagues in Colombia and across the globe, and we want to bring Colombians even closer to this important league.

"Integrating LaLiga media properties with Rushbet marks an exciting time for our company here in Latin America.”

Colombia LaLiga delegate Julián Gómez added: "This agreement will allow LaLiga to be even closer to our fans in Colombia, sharing all the passion and adrenaline that LaLiga has to offer.

"For many years we have played with passion, and we have shared it with our fans in Colombia, now, we are also really excited to also share all the emotion of LaLiga with RushBet's consumers in Colombia."

Shares in Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) closed 2.18 per cent lower at $20.61 per share in New York Monday.