Betfred launches OpenBet-powered retail betting kiosks in Arizona

Betfred USA Sports has rolled out eight new OpenBet-powered self-service betting kiosks at the We-Ko-Pa Casino in Arizona.

Powered by OpenBet’s retail technology, four of OpenBet’s self-serving kiosks are located throughout the casino floor, with the remaining kiosks located in the casino’s sports-themed casual dining outlet.

OpenBet will deliver more of its technology and solutions when the complete Betfred Sportsbook opens at the We-Ko-Pa Casino early next year.

The initial launch marks another important milestone in OpenBet’s retail partnership with Betfred in the US, and follows similar launches across Colorado, Louisiana and Pennsylvania.

“Extending our presence in Arizona so soon after the market opened is an exciting development for us," said OpenBet chief commercial officer Cathryn Lai “We’re proud to partner with Betfred Sports in yet another US state and bring even more safe and responsible sports betting experiences to players.

"This latest launch epitomizes our ability to facilitate products for all kinds of operators thanks to our modular portfolio that caters all demands.”

Betfred Sports chief operating officer Bryan Bennett said: “OpenBet remains our partner of choice as we increase our foothold within the U.S. sports betting market. The company’s technology and retail solutions meet our specific requirements to deliver a scalable, reliable and compliant platform.

“We’re delighted to have opened these betting kiosks and look forward to working alongside OpenBet and the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation over the coming months to launch our complete sportsbook at the casino.”

Sports betting was legalised in Arizona in April earlier this year, with OpenBet among the first to provide sports betting solutions to licensed operators within the state in September, with pricing solutions powered by Don Best Sports and SportCast.