Betegy agree pan-German and Austrian deal with Tipico

Sports data and automated content provider Betegy has taken its marketing solution live with leading betting operator Tipico.

The partnership sees Betegy power content generation across all marketing points throughout Tipico’s German and Austrian retail estate, including self-service betting terminals and display screens.

All displays will be controlled via a singular Betegy-constructed platform, which allows Tipico to instantly generate and adjust all visual content.

The marketing solution rollout follows Tipico's implementation of Betegy’s social media content generation services in 2019.

“Tipico is a huge operator in Germany, and we’re thrilled to sign this agreement that will see us provide our leading marketing solution across its entire German and Austrian estates,” said Betegy CEO Alex Kornilov.

“It is a hugely exciting project as we look to bring tangible value to bettors in every corner of the country, as well as further strengthening our ties with our long-standing partner – we can’t wait to start showing just how much is possible!”

Tipico head of acquisition marketing Kajetan Strini-Brown added: “Betegy’s impressive products have allowed us to increase the speed and scope of our retail marketing efforts.

“Having this throughout every retail betting point in Germany and Austria is an amazing improvement in our retail customer experience, and we’re excited to see the results!”

Betegy also provides solutions to ESTV, FTN Network, PokerGO, Parimatch and Coingaming.io.