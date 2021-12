Britain’s Colossus Bets has filed suit against DraftKings in Delaware District Court, accusing the sports betting operator of patent infringement on its Cash Out feature.

The sports jackpot and gaming technology supplier alleges that DraftKings has infringed seven of its US patents which sports betting and gaming products that incorporate a Cash Out feature.

The company said Wednesday that the suit demonstrates its broader intention to defend its intellectual property, and follows the initiation of similar proceedings [...]