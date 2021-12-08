This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

DraftKings unveils plans to launch gamified NFTs featuring NFL players

8th December 2021 8:54 am GMT
New York-listed sportsbook and fantasy sports operator DraftKings has unveiled plans to launch gamified NFT (non-fungible token) collections featuring NFL players during the 2022/23 season.

The operator has teamed up with the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) and its licensing partner OneTeam Partners to launch gamified NFTs on the DraftKings Marketplace next year.

The agreement grants DraftKings licensing rights for active NFL players, including the authentic use of name, image and likeness.

“The future of fandom is unfolding in front of us, and few organizations beyond DraftKings are as equipped to capitalize on the increasing intersection between sports and NFTs that will be cornerstones of engagement and entertainment within Web3,” said Beth Beiriger, senior vice president of product operations for DraftKings Marketplace.

“We will continuously adapt, innovate and seek progressive collaborators like the NFLPA and OneTeam to reach early adopters among fanbases and ultimately introduce these next-generation products to the masses.”

Initial expected features of DraftKings’ gamified NFL player NFTs include the ability for customers to use these collectibles within games against others on the platform, as well as separate buying and selling functionality.

“The NFLPA strives to be at the forefront of innovative new products, and the emerging landscape of digital entertainment that creates excitement among players and fans,” said Sean Sansiveri, general counsel and head of business affairs at NFL Players, the marketing and licensing arm of the NFLPA. “We look forward to integrating NFL players into DraftKings’ NFT experience to create authentic connections for avid fans.”

Shares in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) closed 1.92 per cent higher at $31.27 per share in New York Tuesday.

