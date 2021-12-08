Sportradar and Kambi extend US betting partnership

New York-listed sports technology provider Sportradar has agreed a five-year extension to its US betting partnership with supplier Kambi.

The agreement re-establishes Sportradar as Kambi’s exclusive supplier of NBA, NHL, MLB, and college sports data in the US market.

As part of the new deal, Sportradar will continue to provide Kambi its pre-match score data, which all Kambi’s US partners will use across sports. Sportradar will also supply Kambi with its live score data as well as its content solutions, including Live Match Trackers, for major US sports.

“Both Kambi and Sportradar were well-prepared when the US market opened in 2018, and we have worked together closely and diligently to establish our respective market leading positions,” said Sportradar managing director of US betting Neale Deeley.

“We are very pleased that Kambi has shown an unwavering commitment to Sportradar for the next five years and, most importantly, we are delighted to elevate our partnership to the next level for the benefit of our mutual customers.”

Kambi vice president of commercial operations Jamie Mckittrick commented: “We are delighted to have put pen to paper on this multi-year extension with Sportradar.

“Providing our partners and their customers with best-in-class sports betting experiences requires the integration of high-quality, rapid data, and this long-term agreement provides us with a fantastic platform upon which to continue delivering on our partners’ ambitions.”

Kambi has been a Sportradar partner since sports betting became legal in the US in 2018.

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) closed 1.15 per cent higher at $64.28 per share in New York Tuesday, while shares in Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI) were trading up 1.68 per cent at SEK236.60 in Stockholm earlier Wednesday.