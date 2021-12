Maryland became the latest US state to launch a regulated sports betting market as Governor Larry Hogan placed Maryland’s first sports wager at MGM National Harbor on Thursday.

Governor Hogan was joined by Washington Football Legend Joe Theismann and Prince George’s County Council Chair Calvin Hawkins to mark the unveiling of the BetMGM Sportsbook & Lounge, placing the state’s first legal sports wager on an all Maryland Super Bowl, with Washington to win the National Football [...]