Gaming Intelligence
Genius Sports and Canadian Football League agree new long-term partnership

13th December 2021 11:03 am GMT
Playtech

New York-listed sports data and technology provider Genius Sports has signed a new long-term partnership with the Canadian Football League (CFL). 

Genius Sports will provide a wide range of technology and services that will enable the CFL to accelerate its growth plans and engage new audiences around the world.

As part of the agreement, Genius Sports will have the exclusive rights to commercialise the CFL’s official data worldwide and video content with sportsbooks in international markets.  

Genius Sports will also acquire a minority stake in CFL Ventures, the new commercial arm of the league, allowing the company to benefit strategically and financially from the CFL’s growth.

“Our partnership with Genius Sports has the potential to launch a new era for the CFL,” said Canadian Football League commissioner Randy Ambrosie. "It provides access to the technology and tools we need to engage our existing fans, and reach new ones, in exciting, innovative and highly customised ways.

"This goes beyond transforming our marketing. It can redefine our relationship with fans, partners and other key stakeholders, here in Canada and globally.”

Bringing together its recent acquisitions of Second Spectrum, Spirable, FanHub and Sportzcast, Genius Sports will power the entire CFL digital infrastructure. This will include live broadcast augmentation, data tracking tools, highly targeted and personalised fan engagement solutions, cross-platform streaming capabilities, play-by-play and scoreboard data collection technology, coaching analytics products, and integrity services to safeguard the league.

Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke commented: “By providing the CFL with an incredible range of sports technology solutions, Genius Sports is setting a new precedent for sports partnerships. 

"Together, we will revolutionize the entire CFL product, delivering truly immersive experiences for their existing fans and attracting new audiences who crave year-round, top-flight football action."

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) closed 7.73 per cent lower at $7.52 per share in New York Friday, setting a new 52-week low of $7.44 during trading.

Related Tags
Canada Canadian Football League Genius Sports Sports Betting Sports Data
