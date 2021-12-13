Caesars launches retail sportsbook in Maryland

New York-listed casino operator Caesars Entertainment has opened a new retail sportsbook in Maryland at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore.

The unveiling of the Caesars Sportsbook was attended by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, former Ravens greats Torrey Smith and Adalius Thomas, and former Dunbar High School and NBA star Muggsy Bogue.

In addition to placing wagers at Caesars Sportsbook's main ticket counter on the casino's first level, sports fans can also use 14 self-service betting kiosks located throughout the casino.

“Today's announcement represents one of several major investments being made in South Baltimore,” said Mayor Scott. “The sportsbook facility at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore will complement the emerging redevelopment of Warner Street into the City's next great entertainment destination.

“With Topgolf already under construction and the groundbreaking for Paramount coming soon, this area will host hundreds of additional jobs for our residents and provide space for businesses that will expand and diversify our tax base, while creating synergies with the stadium events and connecting to new parks and trails lining the Middle Branch.”

Horseshoe Baltimore senior vice president and general manager Randy Conroy said: “We are pleased to introduce the industry's leading sports wagering brand to Baltimore and Maryland. Caesars Sportsbook offers the best sports wagering experience in markets across America, and now Marylanders will have the opportunity to enjoy all of its many benefits exclusively at Horseshoe Baltimore.

“As with any type of wager made at Horseshoe Baltimore, bets placed at Caesars Sportsbook count toward unique perks in our Caesars Rewards player loyalty program.”

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) closed 2.02 per cent lower at $88.98 per share in New York Friday.