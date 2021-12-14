FanDuel enters Maryland with retail sportsbook launch

Flutter Entertainment’s FanDuel has unveiled its first retail sportsbook in Maryland through a partnership with The Cordish Companies.

The FanDuel Sportsbook has gone live inside the Sports & Social Maryland sports lounge at Live! Casino & Hotel in the Baltimore/Washington corridor, with pro football hall-of-famer Ed Reed placing a ceremonial first bet.

The 14,000 square foot sports lounge features a 100-foot-wide media screen as its centre-piece, and will feature ten betting windows and 31 IGT PlaySports self-service betting terminals.

“Our successful partnership continues to expand with today’s launch marking our second state and third location with The Cordish Companies,” said FanDuel vice president of retail Keith Wall. “We are excited to expand our retail footprint to our 13th state by bringing the FanDuel Sportsbook to a world class casino in the heart of Maryland.”

FanDuel also offers retail sportsbook locations as in Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

“The combination of two powerhouse brands - Live! best known for our premier entertainment venues, and FanDuel for its leading Sportsbook - will offer an unmatched experience for sports betting enthusiasts in the State of Maryland,” said Rob Norton, president of Cordish Global Gaming and Live! Casino. “The launch of the FanDuel Sportsbook, in the heart of Sports & Social Maryland, has been highly anticipated and will provide our guests with the ultimate fan experience.”

In partnership with The Cordish Companies and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, FanDuel also plans to offer online sports betting in Maryland pending legal and regulatory approvals.

