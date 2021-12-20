HotBox partners with OpenBet to deliver sportsbook content

OpenBet has strengthened its Arena sportsbook content platform with the addition of games from HotBox.

HotBox's Football Squares revitalises the classic pool-style game as a mobile-first product where players can buy, sell, trade and bid on other players’ squares, both pre-match and in-play.

“We are extremely pleased by the opportunity to partner with OpenBet. This platform opens a path to allow HotBox to be seen and utilised by sports fans across the world,” said The HotBox founding team.

“We are excited for the iGaming and Sports Betting communities to experience the only weekly squares pools on the mobile market, and believe that our innovative and differentiated product will bring a new peer-to-peer experience to consumers, both now and in the future.”

Nikos Konstakis, OpenBet VP of Sports Product, added: “We are thrilled to welcome HotBox to the Arena platform, with the brand providing unique solutions that allow users to apply their own skills of trading and hedging to Football Squares pools.

“This addition demonstrates the ever-growing appeal of Arena and the endless possibilities it offers to sportsbooks worldwide.”

Endeavor Group is currently in the process of acquiring OpenBet from Scientific Games.

Shares in Endeavor Group Holdings (NYSE:EDR) closed 0.61 per cent lower at $31.12 per share in New York Friday, less than 7 per cent off their 52-week high of $33.20 per share set on May 14.