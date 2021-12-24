This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Strive Gaming agrees new platform deal in Arizona

24th December 2021 9:03 am GMT
Arizona
OpenBet

iGaming technology provider Strive Gaming has agreed its second platform partnership in the United States through an agreement with Arizona's Desert Diamond Mobile.

Strive Gaming will provide its player platform and managed services solution to power a new online and mobile sportsbook under the Desert Diamond brand. 

Desert Diamond is owned by Tohono O’odham Nation, which operates four Desert Diamond Casinos across the state.

“Having spent time in Arizona and on property at Desert Diamond Casinos located across the state, I recognise the quality and importance of the Desert Diamond brand to customers,” said Strive Gaming CEO Max Meltzer.

“Desert Diamond Mobile will have incredible power when it comes to merging existing Desert Diamond customers online and also when it comes to leveraging the Desert Diamond brand equity to sign up new customers. This will be underpinned by using our market leading technology and services.

“This is undoubtedly an ambitious project but one that we are delighted to be a part of and I look forward to a long and successful relationship with Desert Diamond Mobile.”

Playdesertdiamond.com is expected to launch ahead of the NFL Playoffs in mid-January, where the Arizona Cardinals are well-positioned for a playoff bid.

Strive Gaming’s first platform customer went live in Colorado earlier this year.

