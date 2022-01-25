This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pronet Gaming adds BetBooster tool to sportsbook platform

25th January 2022 10:21 am GMT
iGaming solutions provider Pronet Gaming has enhanced its sportsbook platform with the integration of LSports’ BetBooster bet stimulation tool.

BetBooster generates automated betting tips based on historical data, live-score and AI analysis, covering both pre-match and in-play markets across seven sports, helping to increase user engagement, retention and turnover rates.

Now integrated on Pronet Gaming’s platform, the LSports tool has been rebranded as Bet Assist.

“Nobody in this industry can ever afford to sit still and continual product development is at the core of our strategy, as we aim to provide key points of differentiation for all of our operator partners,” said Pronet Gaming chief commercial officer Bobby Longhurst.

“The Bet Assist product from LSports provides automated betting tips that can be integrated directly onto betting slips and has been proven to increase engagement among bettors. I am certain this new partnership will prove beneficial for all stakeholders, not least from the operator side.”

LSports vice president of sales and business development Yoav Ziv added: “With Pronet Gaming already  going live with BetBooster on its platform, we’re sure to see it succeed. The product promises to boost every sportsbook’s offering and enhance the customer experience with unique insights.”

