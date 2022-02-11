FSB launches sportsbook for SZRT Slovakia

Sports betting & iGaming solutions provider FSB has launched a new online sportsbook for Hungarian State Lottery backed SZRT Slovakia.

The multi-year agreement has seen FSB develop and launch SZRT Slovakia’s new sportsbook at betRing.sk, alongside mobile apps, loyalty and gamification programmes and player forums. FSB is also supplying its full Player Account Management technology stack and trading and risk management services to the operator.

“We’re delighted to team up with SZRT Slovakia in this exciting multi-year agreement to become their trusted technology partner,” said FSB chief executive Dave McDowell. “Winning the highly competitive, multi-vendor tender process for this opportunity is a great testament to our agile tech and growing industry profile.

“It has been extremely gratifying to see the talented and highly motivated Slovakian and FSB teams work together,” McDowell added. “This collaboration has enabled SZRT Slovakia to curate an outstanding feature-rich sports betting experience for the Slovakian market via it’s betRing brand.”

SZRT Slovakia chief executive Miroslav Baranec commented: “FSB was the standout contender during our tender process, and we are delighted to have agreed this partnership for our new sportsbook, betRing.

“FSB has delivered a leading sportsbook experience incorporating in-depth localised features and content like Floorball, Esports and the ongoing Winter Olympics. We’re confident this comprehensive offering will help us recruit, retain, engage and entertain customers in this competitive marketplace.”