Gaming Intelligence
BetMGM and Casino del Mar at La Concha Resort launch sports betting in Puerto Rico

14th February 2022 10:25 am GMT
BetMGM
OpenBet

US betting and gaming operator BetMGM has launched its sports betting platform in Puerto Rico with Casino del Mar at La Concha Resort. 

BetMGM is now taking bets at the San Juan-based beach resort through 12 kiosks and five betting windows, with a full-scale BetMGM retail sportsbook set to open at the venue later this year.

BetMGM also plans to launch its mobile betting app in Puerto Rico in the coming months.

“This is a monumental day for BetMGM as it marks the launch of our first operation outside of the U.S. mainland,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. “Casino del Mar delivers exceptional guest experiences and is an ideal partner as we look to extend our brand in Puerto Rico.” 

Casino del Mar general manager Sigfrido de Jesús commented: “We are very excited to kick off sports betting at Casino del Mar through this important strategic alliance with BetMGM. In Puerto Rico, there is a wide base of sports fans who will now add the possibility of becoming winners to the excitement of their favourite sports games and matches.”

Puerto Rico legalised and regulated sports betting in July 2019, alongside horse race betting, fantasy contests and betting on eSports.

Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) closed 3.42 per cent lower at $45.46 per share in New York Friday, while shares in BetMGM joint venture partner Entain plc. (LSE:ENT) were trading 2.47 per cent lower at 1,656.50 pence per share in London Monday morning.

