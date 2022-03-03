This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Inspired Entertainment launches virtual sports for Napoleon Sports & Casino in Belgium

3rd March 2022 8:04 am GMT
Greentube

New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has rolled out its online virtual sports platform in Belgium with locally licensed operator Napoleon Sports & Casino. 

Inspired’s V-Play Plug & Play (VPP) platform provides Napoleon’s players with access to a full suite of virtual sports products, including V-Play Soccer, V-Play Horse Racing and the recently launched Marble Racing game.

“Napoleon has a strong brand presence in Belgium and we are very excited to bring VPP to Napoleon’s customer base to enjoy online and on mobile,” said Inspired chief commercial officer Steve Rogers. “Napoleon has established itself as one of the front-runners for sports betting in the region and we are delighted to introduce their customers to our virtual sports products, which are popular throughout Europe.”

Napoleon Sports & Casino CEO Tim de Borle commented: “We are very excited to secure this deal with Inspired. Adding their virtual sports and innovative V-Play Plug & Play product suite will further improve our offer to our players.

"We always want to be innovative and present our players the best sports and gaming entertainment in the safest environment. Inspired in a pioneer in virtual sports and we are looking forward to working with their best-in-class products to grow and diversify our portfolio.”

Shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) closed 1.55 per cent higher at $13.80 per share in New York Wednesday.

