Gaming Intelligence
Delasport signs online sportsbook deal in Mexico with Winpot

3rd March 2022 7:21 am GMT
iGaming platform provider Delasport has agreed a deal to enter Mexico's online betting market through a partnership with locally licensed operator Winpot.

The agreement will see Delasport power Winpot's entry into the online sports betting market.

“We are extremely pleased with the new global partnership with Winpot," said Delasport CEO Oren Cohen Shwartz. "Starting together in Mexico, a mobile-focused market that perfectly fits our intuitive smartphone UX, we are quickly expanding globally and this new partnership further cements our position as a leading provider of sports betting solutions. I am sure the partnership will be fruitful.”

Licensed by Mexican gambling regulator Secretaría de Gobernación (SEGOB), Winpot operates 17 land-based gaming venues across Mexico and an online casino featuring games from the likes of Evolution, Red Tiger, Pragmatic Play, Skywind Group and Blueprint Gaming, among others.

“winpot.mx, a platform designed to offer a unique entertainment and fun experience for all its users, intends with this partnership with Delasport to satisfy all the demands of sports betting lovers and consolidate itself as the preferred betting platform in the entire Mexican market," said Winpot CEO Antonio Haua.

“We are very excited to bring over a decade of retail experience being one of the largest and trusted retail operators in Mexico to the digital world. We feel that Delasport’s state of the art technology would be a perfect match for the brand we want to launch.”

