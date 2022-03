Genting Group’s Resorts World New York City has launched Resorts WorldBET, the eighth online sportsbook to go live in New York State.

Resorts WorldBET accepted its first wager in New York Thursday, going live ahead of March Madness, one of the biggest betting events of the year.

Following the launch, eight of the nine previously approved online sportsbooks have now launched in New York State, with Resorts WorldBET joining WynnBET, PointsBet, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, BetRivers and BetMGM.

“This [...]