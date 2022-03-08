Mansion realigns focus on casino with MansionBet set to cease trading

Gibraltar-based gaming operator Mansion Group has confirmed that it will shut down its UK-facing MansionBet sports betting site at the end of March to focus on its online casino brands.

MansionBet will cease trading on 31 March in response to the competitive market conditions and regulatory environment in the UK sports betting market.

The commercial decision will allow Mansion to increase focus on its flagship casino brand Casino.com, as well as its MansionCasino and Slots Heaven brands.

The operator will continue to operate online casinos in the UK while focusing attention on other markets including Spain, where it is already live with MansionCasino.es, and in Canada, where the company has applied for a license for Casino.com in the soon-to-be-regulated Ontario market.

“After careful deliberation, we have decided to cease trading our MansionBet brand,” said Mansion CEO Christian Block. “The commercial decision was a difficult one, but it does provide opportunity to focus on our casino brands, where we have a long history of excelling.

“To minimise impact on consumers, we have ensured our customers' future winnings continue to get paid out, and stakes will be returned regardless of outcome.

“Finally, I would like to thank all our colleagues and partners for building the sportsbook brand, and our loyal customers for their support throughout.”

MansionBet customers will be able to withdraw any money from their accounts until 31 March, and can continue to withdraw for an extended period after this through the operator’s customer support team.

Any open bets that conclude as winners after the closing date, when bet slips become unavailable on site, will be honoured and paid out in full until Friday 28 April 2023. Open bets based on an event that occurs after that date will have their stakes returned.