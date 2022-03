Oslo-listed gaming supplier Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has powered the launch of a new FeniBet-branded online casino and sportsbook in Latvia for Novomatic's Admirāļu klubs.

The new offering has been built using GiG’s front-end framework and marks the supplier's third platform launch in Latvia. It follows an agreement signed in November 2020.

"The launch of FeniBet casino and sportsbook takes our business to its next stage of growth, further expanding our operations in the digital space,” said [...]