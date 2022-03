Delaware North’s Southland Casino Racing has launched a new Betly-branded online sportsbook in Arkansas.

The new online sportsbook has been developed by Gamewise, a joint venture between Delaware North and Belgian supplier Gaming1, and allows players to bet on an array of sports.

The online launch complements Southland’s Betly retail sportsbook, which opened in January 2020 at the venue’s Sports Bar & Grill, with betting kiosks also available in other areas of the expanding casino complex.

“The Betly [...]