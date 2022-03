DraftKings will unveil its new permanent retail sportsbook in Illinois this week, just days after opening a new temporary retail sportsbook in Louisiana.

DraftKings at Casino Queen in Illinois will open on Tuesday, with the 6,000 square foot sportsbook offering 38 betting kiosks and five betting windows, alongside dozens of high-definition televisions and a 60-foot video wall to keep up with all the latest sporting action.

DraftKings has operated a temporary sportsbook at Casino Queen since 2020 [...]