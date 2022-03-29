Pariplay adds BtoBet sportsbook to Fusion aggregation platform

Aspire Global-owned aggregator and content provider Pariplay has added BtoBet’s sportsbook solution to its Fusion platform.

The addition of sports betting to Pariplay’s Fusion platform means that all product verticals can now be offered to its operator partners via a single API.

“We are offering our partners a great opportunity to move more quickly than ever before in complementing their offering with a sportsbook product,” said Pariplay chief commercial officer Enrico Bradamante. “BtoBet has built a deserved reputation as an industry leader and this simple, one-stop shop solution allows operators to utilize an outstanding sportsbook offering to get to market quickly and scale at speed.

“It is a simple, seamless process that takes all the pain of multiple integrations away from the shoulders of operators and we are delighted to be able to offer it to both existing and new partners.”

BtoBet chief operating officer Dima Reiderman commented: “Pariplay has made huge strides within multiple markets all over the world thanks to its comprehensive content offering.

“In continuing to provide operators with the best possible experience for their customers without involving costly, time-consuming processes, this solution ticks all the boxes and allows operators to deliver a world-class betting experience to their players to complement their online casino offering or their current sports betting solution.

“This quick, seamless solution will enable online casinos to stake a major competitive advantage in providing a greater breadth of content in a fraction of the time than was possible before.”

Pariplay currently offers games and localised content from more than 70 suppliers to a network of operators in more than 15 regulated markets in Europe, the US, Canada and Latin America.

Shares in Pariplay and BtoBet parent Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading marginally lower by 0.19 per cent at SEK107.40 per share in Stockholm earlier Wednesday.