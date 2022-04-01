IMG Arena extends Euroleague Basketball partnership

Endeavor Group’s sports subsidiary IMG Arena has extended its longstanding partnership with Euroleague Basketball for live streaming rights within the sports betting industry.

The extended agreement will also see IMG Arena capture live game data in stadia from over 500 matches a season in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and 7DAYS EuroCup.

“IMG Arena is an undisputed leader in the creation, productisation and distribution of sports content, and we are delighted not only to renew but bring our collaboration one step further,” said Euroleague Basketball chief business officer Roser Queralto.

“This is a significant commercial partnership that helps grow the game with thrilling content reaching new audiences and driving fan engagement around the world.”

The partnership will build on Euroleague Basketball's growing popularity over the last three seasons, in which time TV viewership has increased by 75 per cent and on-line viewership by more than 25 per cent.

IMG Arena EVP and managing director Freddie Longe said: “We are delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with Euroleague Basketball, one of the world’s leading basketball leagues. With its global footprint and loyal fan-base, Euroleague Basketball is an essential part of the sports betting eco-system.

“Our renewed partnership demonstrates the commercial confidence on both sides and establishes a renewed platform for even greater success and innovation.”