FanDuel becomes official sportsbook partner of Canada’s TSN

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel has reached an exclusive agreement with Canadian sports specialty channel The Sports Network (TSN) to introduce its sportsbook to Canadian sports fans.

The multi-year deal will see FanDuel become the official sportsbook partner for TSN, starting in Ontario, providing sports odds across TSN programming.

FanDuel will have multiple integrations across TSN platforms, including in-game broadcasts, digital marketing, mobile apps and co-branding opportunities.

“Bringing our industry leading sportsbook platform to Canada is a watershed moment for FanDuel,” said FanDuel Canada general manager Dale Hooper. “Partnering with Canada’s most iconic and trusted media company was integral to our strategy of delivering gaming content to passionate Canadian sports fans in the most entertaining and responsible way possible.”

TSN senior vice-president Stewart Johnston commented: “FanDuel is the undisputed leader in sports betting, and with the launch of sports betting in Canada they were the clear choice for us as a sportsbook partner.

"FanDuel delivers an entertaining, customer-centric, responsible gaming experience with attractive odds that Canadian sports fans will want to engage with and we believe that combining their sportsbook with our expansive portfolio of live sports properties will not only deliver the exciting content that our passionate fan base demands but will provide new opportunities to expand the TSN brand.”

FanDuel was one of 13 operators to go live in Ontario's newly regulated online sports betting and iGaming market earlier this week.

