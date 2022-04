New York-listed sports betting solutions provider Elys Game Technology has entered into an agreement to develop a new sportsbook platform for Gamenet-owned Lottomatica.

The agreement will see Elys license a customised sportsbook platform to Lottomatica for its B2C activities, with a main focus on the North American market.

“We are very pleased to have reached the agreements with Lottomatica allowing Elys to accelerate its digital and mobile channel development for Canadian and US markets,” said Elys Game [...]